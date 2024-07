Collins to Host 2024 Service Academy Day at Prince Avenue Christian School Aug. 10

Monroe, GA—Representative Mike Collins today announced that he will host his 2024 Service Academy Day on Saturday, August 10th at Prince Avenue Christian School. Designed to familiarize students with the application and nomination process for the nation’s five military service academies, the event will take place from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. and feature representatives from the United States Military, Naval, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Air Force academies. Students and their families may register by emailing GA10Noms@mail.house.gov.

“There is no better way to receive a world-class education while preparing for leadership in America’s Armed Forces than to attend a United States Service Academy,” said Collins. “If you are interested in attending an academy, I invite you to take advantage of this opportunity to meet with service academy representatives to gain meaningful information and learn how my office may be of help.”

What: GA-10 Service Academy Day

Who: Representatives from America’s Service Academies & Interested Students

When: Saturday, August 10th from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

Where: Prince Avenue Christian School

3691 Monroe Hwy

(Using Waze or Google Maps)

2201 Ruth Jackson Road

(Using Apple Maps/iPhone)

Bogart, GA 30622

Students who are admitted to our nation’s military service academies must first receive a nomination from at least one member of their state’s Congressional Delegation, the Vice President, or the President of the United States. Students seeking Representative Collins’ nomination should submit a completed application to his office by Friday, October 11, 2024. Visit his website to access the application and learn more about the nomination process.

