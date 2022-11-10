Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Mike Collins campaigns in Monroe during a rally for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Chris Bridges photo | The Walton Tribune

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District.

Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican.

In 2014, Collins race in the GOP primary finishing second to eventual winner Jody Hice. Collins tried again in 2022 and this time finished first in another crowed Republican primary defeating Donald Trump endorsed Vernon Jones in a runoff.

That was the biggest battle for Collins who was never expected to be challenged by Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green in the General Election. Johnson-Greene was also the nominee for the Democrats in 2018 and 2022 losing to Hice both times.

Collins issued a statement Tuesday night shortly after being declared the winner:

“Tonight the people of the 10th District of Georgia put their faith in me and I’m honored to be elected to serve as your next Congressman. I want to thank each and every person across the 10th district who put their trust and faith in me this election. This was a victory for the hardworking people of the 10th district— you can count on me to have your back and fight everyday when I’m in Washington. So many people from our volunteers, community leaders, business leaders, friends and more helped throughout this campaign. It means the world to Leigh Ann and myself that you put your name out there to support us.

“I’m looking forward to January when we finally get up there and I can go to work representing the people of the 10th District of Georgia. You can count on me to always listen to the people of our district and be your voice in Washington. We are going to get back to an America First agenda and take our country back.

“On behalf of Leigh Ann and our entire family, thank you, and God Bless!”