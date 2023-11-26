Colquitt satisfied with recount, election results

Fourth-place finisher concedes, wishes new city council well moving forward

The 2023 City of Loganvile election is now officially over.

With only two votes separating third and fourth place in the race for three spots on the city council, a recount of the Nov. 7 votes was held last week. The outcome remained the same as Patti Wolfe continued to have a two-vote advantage over Keith Colquitt.

“I am pleased the Elections Office conducted the recount, Colquitt told The Walton Tribune. “I wish the incoming council all the best.”

Eight candidates competed for three city council spots in Loganville. Lisa Newberry won first followed by Bill Duvall, who was the only incumbent in the race in 2023.

Lisa Clark with the Waltion County Elections office said the next opportunity for Walton residents to vote will be in Georgia’s 2024 presidential primary set for March 12. Absentee ballot applications will be accepted from Dec. 25, 2023 through March 1, 2024. Advance Voting will be held Feb.19-March 8, 2024. The deadline to register will be Feb. 12, 2024

