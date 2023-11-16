Colquitt say he will request vote recount in Loganville City Council election

Single vote separates third and fourth place

With a single vote separating third and fourth place in the race for three city council seats in Logan-

ville, there will be a recount.

Patti Wolfe held off Keith Colquitt for the all-important third place finish. Wolfe had 313 votes to Colquitt’s 312.

Colquitt told The Walton Tribune Monday afternoon he will request a recount after the votes were certified.

Lisa Newberry was first among the eight candidates in the Nov. 7 race. Newberry had 470 total votes while Bill DuVall, the lone incumbent running, had 345. Cathy Swanson was fifth with 298 followed by Adam Shanks (199), Bill Williams (136) and Spring Hoffman Crowder (66 votes).

“The election did go well overall,” said Lisa Clark, assistant director of Walton County Elections. “We will be certifying the election (Tuesday), so we should know more about the recount situation in the next few days.”

The race for a seat on the Monroe City Council between incumbent Norman Garrett and challenger Adriane Brown was also close (six votes) but that difference was not in the percentage difference range for a recount, Clark said.

Garrett lost his seat to Brown who earned 127 votes to Garrett’s 121.

