Community in Gwinnett invited to donate necessities to those in need through Transit Stuff-A-Bus donation drive

press release from Gwinnett government

02/13/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Community, Government 0

Members of the community are invited to help Gwinnett County Transit provide necessities to Gwinnett communities in need with the Stuff-A-Bus donation drive.

Transit will be collecting canned foods and toiletries at several locations from February 21 through February 25. See a list of collection locations and acceptable items.

Donations received will be delivered to local cooperative ministries. For more information, please call Gwinnett Transit Customer Service at 770.822.5010

