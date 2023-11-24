Community invited to line streets downtown today as Canes head to Round 3 of Playoffs

The community is invited to line the streets of Downtown Monroe as the Monroe Area High School Purple Hurricanes head out of town for Round 3 of the playoffs on Friday.

After defeating the Gilmer Bobcats 42-24 last week, the Canes will now travel to southwest Georgia today to take on Carver in Columbus..

Supporters are asked to help the boys with a fitting send off by lining the streets of Downtown Monroe at 11:45 a.m. to wish them good luck in their efforts. The team will leave the High School at noon today and then pass through downtown and they head out.

The winning team is this game will take on either Lumpkin County or Savannah to move on to the final.

