Community invited to line the streets for funeral of Senior Gwinnett Correctional Officer Riner

Funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20

(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 19, 2022) – The funeral for Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at North Metro Church located at 1026 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville. The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. Riner was murdered on Dec. 13, 2022. A suspect has been arrested in the case.

Immediately after the church service, a police procession will transport Officer Riner to the West View Cemetery in Monticello, GA. The Gwinnett Department of Corrections invites residents to line the route in honor of Officer Riner.

Police expect an increase in congestion along the route and suggest motorists plan accordingly and include extra time to reach their destination or plan an alternate route.

Review turn by turn directions from North Metro Church to the cemetery below.

-Left out of the Church

-Right onto SR 20

-Right onto Scenic Hwy

-Left onto SR 20

-Left onto US 78

-Right onto SR 81

-Left onto SR 142

-Left onto SR 36

-At Traffic Circle Take SR 212

-At dead end turn Left onto W Washington St

-Turn left onto no name street that leads to College St

-Left onto College Street

-Left onto Westview St

Arrive