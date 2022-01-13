Community invited to participate in Zion Hill Cemetery clean-up for MLK Day of Service

Weather Alert: There is the potential for severe weather Sunday. Should this have any impact on plans for the MLK Day of Service there will be an update.

Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe, Ga. are inviting members of the community to join in volunteer efforts to help in the restoration of Zion Hill Cemetery.

Williams & Association Engineering’s Monroe office will again be using the MLK Day of Service to volunteer at the historic Zion Hill Cemetery.

“W&A Engineering will be assisting with stewardship activities at Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe for the MLK Jr. Day of Service. (Last year, W&A Engineering performed a survey of the historic cemetery on this day.),” said Elizabeth Jones who is leading the effort in this restoration project.

If you want to participate, members of the public may join the Friends of Zion Hill on Monday, Jan. 17 from 9-12 to rake, pick up sticks,, and clear debris. Bottled water will be provided. Zion Hill Cemetery is located at 224 Alcovy St., Monroe, GA 30655.

Click or tap on this link for more information on the Zion Hill Cemetery restoration project and how you can volunteer.