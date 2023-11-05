Gwinnett Community invited to pay tribute to veterans during the 2023 Veterans Day Ceremony

Residents are invited to pay tribute to Gwinnett’s veterans during the 2023 Veterans Day Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 11 at 11:00am at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and County officials will provide remarks, and Army veteran and Superior Court Judge Angela Duncan will give a keynote address. The ceremony will stream live on Facebook @GwinnettGov and be available on demand at TVGwinnettLive.com following the event.

GJAC is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

