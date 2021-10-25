Community Meeting tonight on proposed large subdivisions in Monroe

There are two new large subdivisions proposed at the corner of Double Springs Church Road and Cedar Ridge Road.

Are you concerned about traffic? Fire Protection? Property Values?

The roads, water, and sewer infrastructure are not able to handle this additional burden. The two proposed subdivisions are:

Springfield, 83 acres with 141 homes (rezoning phase- R1 to R1A)

River Pointe, 200 acres with 310 homes (plat approval phase)

We have commitments from Walton County commissioner Jeremy Adams, Monroe city council member Ross Bradley, Monroe mayor John Howard to meet with us at 7 pm at Grace Monroe Church on Monday, October 25 to discuss details and listen.

We want to engage our community leaders on the impact on neighborhoods from the proposed developments and the idea of creating a park or other options.

This is meant to be a respectful discussion with our elected officials.

Please plan on attending and sharing with your neighbors!



When: 7 PM, Monday, October 25, 2021

Where: Grace Monroe Church, 315 N Madison Ave.

What: Proposed Development on Double Springs Church Rd/Cedar Ridge Road

Bring: Positive and creative ideas