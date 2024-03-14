Community rallies around pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 11 Sunday

Josh Studdard is in a critical condition at Grady Hospital in Atlanta after being hit by a car while walking alongside Highway 11 at 10.30 p.m. on March 10, 2024. Contributed photo

At about 10.35 p.m. Sunday night, Josh Stoddard was walking alongside Highway 11 in Monroe when he was hit by a vehicle. The motorist stopped and first responders were dispatched to the scene. Josh was subsequently transported to the hospital with what early responders believed were non-life threatening injuries.

But that did not turn out to be the case. He was subsequently airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital were he remains in the ICU in a critical condition. He is on life support and is being kept in a coma because of the swelling on his brain.

His family is devastated by his condition. Josh is hearing-impaired and partially vision-impaired and they know that his condition at the moment is extremely tenuous. His sister, Tiffany Stoddard-Lundy, wrote about his situation in a social media post.

“This is the hardest post I have ever had to make, my brother is in critical condition we are living minute by minute right now. And we are trying to be there for him every step of the way. My mom doesn’t want to leave his side but she lives on a fixed income and has no money after her bills are paid,” she said.

Her mother, Myra Stoddard, said she is spending as much time at her son’s bedside as she can and is praying for him to wake up. She said he has many injuries, but the head trauma is the most serious. She said she is grateful that the motorist who hit him stopped and stayed with him. She has asked the police to get her name for her. There were no charges filed against the motorist.

“I know she must be feeling bad too,” she said. “I just want to thank her for stopping and staying with him. I want to thank everybody who was there to help him.”

With Josh being at Grady in Atlanta, the family is struggling to get back and forth from the hospital. Josh’s mother has to rely on others to help her get to the hospital and then back home to take a shower, get a fresh change of clothes and something to eat before heading back.

“They don’t feed her there we reached out to the social worker today to ask for a food permit. I can only do so much between gas and parking fees myself,” Lundy said, saying much as she hates having to ask for help, she doesn’t know what else to do.

“My mom needs to be able to eat while she is there and also pay gas for someone to come pick her up to come home and shower. There is no shower nor bathroom ICU. She may can go one day without a shower but other than that she would need to come home shower and go back,” Lundy said.

Stoddard said she has had the help of others to take her to the hospital. The community is also stepping up to help where they can, with gas money and to help with food while she sits vigil at her son’s bedside – and to pray for healing for Josh.

“We ask that the community keep praying for him. I know they are. We are so grateful for the prayers,” Stoddard said. “So many people in the community know and love Josh.”

If you are able to help in any way, you can get in touch with Josh’s sister, Tiffany Stoddard-Lundy through her Facebook page,

