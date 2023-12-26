Community recognizes Beeco’s dedication to seniors’ well being

From left: Fitness instructor Jane Beeco receives proclamation from Social Circle Mayor David Keener – Contributed photo

Social Circle Mayor David Keener, right, presents fitness instructor Jane Beeco, left, a plaque Wednesday at the South Walton Community Center. Keener’s proclamation was made in recognition of Beeco’s commitment to the health and wellness of Walton County’s seniors. Beeco leads fitness classes for older residents each week at the community center. Her time and expertise help promote positive physical activity and valuable social interaction among senior citizens, according to Keener.

“Her commitment to promoting wellness and vitality in our community is truly commendable and serves as an inspiration to us all,” the mayor said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

