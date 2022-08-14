Congressman Jody Hice named ‘Hero of Main Street’

Congressman Hice receives the “Hero of Main Street” award from Georgia Business Owner & NRF Retail Member Jeannell Darden. Contributed photo



WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the National Retail Federation (NRF) recognized Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) as a “Hero of Main Street” for his consistent support of the retail industry through legislative action and leadership.

“Small and local businesses are the cornerstone for job growth and opportunity in communities across the country,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a press release. “It is an honor to recognize Rep. Hice and the 2022 ‘Heroes of Main Street’ for their commitment to supporting policies and programs that ensure the economic health and viability of the retail industry.”

“I am honored to receive this award from the National Retail Federation,” Hice said in the release. “Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve been a proud advocate for every small business owner and employee operating through this unstable economy.”

NRF is the world’s largest retail trade association. The federation passionately advocates for people, brands, and policies that help retail companies thrive. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job. It continues to educate, inspire, and communicate the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies.