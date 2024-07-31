Construction theft leads to trafficking charge in Gwinnett County

(Dacula, Ga., July 30, 2024)—The Gwinnett County Police announced that they have arrested five individuals, totaling six felony warrants, seven misdemeanor warrants, twelve outstanding warrants, and over 100 grams of methamphetamine seized.

According to a press release from GCPD, “on July 24, officers assigned to the East precinct Community Response Team were investigating the theft of construction materials from a nearby site when, with the help of Flock cameras, they spotted the suspect vehicle at a nearby gas station. Officers began interviewing the occupants in the vehicle, which led them to uncover multiple individuals involved in the theft of the materials.

The subsequent follow up investigation involving multiple interviews led officers to charge Joseph Menelao, 49, of Lawrenceville, with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering, and felony theft by taking. Casey Joe Brooks, 48, of Winder, was charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer. Joanna Barrett, 41, of Lawrenceville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. Melissa Hood-Conley, 37, of Sugar Hill, was charged with felony theft by taking, loitering, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects. Brian Prather, 50, of Lawrenceville was charged with felony theft by taking and loitering.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

