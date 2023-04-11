Contemporary Christian band Julian Drive to be at Monroe Church worship service Friday

The Monroe Church at 113 South Broad St. in Monroe will have Athens contemporary Christian band Julian Drive at its worship service at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023. The Welcome Café will be open before the service.

The community is invited to join in the night worship.

Julian Drive describes itself at “a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll and a lot praise and worship.” The Athens band formed in 2002 and after winning a national award in the gospel music genre, went full time into music in 2006.