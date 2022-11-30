Cookie Decorating and Kid’s Christmas Party at the American Legion Post 233 on Dec. 9

11/29/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Community 0

Kids attending will get a small gift and a Christmas Ornament

On Dec. 9, the American Legion Post 233 Auxiliary is hosting a Kid’s Christmas Party with an opportunity to meet, and greet, Santa. This is a family affair – kids cannot be dropped off. They will be given a free hot dog, chips and a drink and an opportunity to have some fun. There will be a cookie decorating table and picture coloring station.

The event is sponsored by the American Legion Post 233 Auxiliary. The address is 4635 Atlanta Highway in Loganville.

