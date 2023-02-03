Cooper Cook, of Loganville, made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Lake Erie College

Lake Erie College announced 279 students have earned placement on the Dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. To be recognized on the Dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum of 3.5 GPA for the term and be registered for at least nine credit hours for the semester.

Cooper Cook, from Loganville, was one of the students who made the the Dean’s List at Lake Erie College. He is a freshman, a communications major, and plays for the men’s soccer team.