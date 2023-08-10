Cornhole Tournament in Monroe Saturday hosted by Deputies Beyond the Badge

Time & Location

At 1 p.m. on Aug 12, 2023, there will be a Cornhole Tournament at Southern Brewing Company in Monroe to benefit the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Deputies Beyond the Badge Foundation. Registration is at 1 p.m. and bags fly at 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is $40 and Registration the day of the event is $50.

Southern Brewing Company is located at. 123 N Lumpkin St, Monroe, GA 30655, USA

Click or tap on this link to register

Per team, 2 person teams. Bring your own partner.

Prizes Awarded:

  • 50/50 Split pot with cash prizes to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.
  • Air Mail challenges
  • Raffle and more!

Food and drink is available for purchase!

