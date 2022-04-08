Cottontails Children Boutique is having a Grand Opening with a Pop-up in Monroe April 8

Cottontails Children’s Boutique is a children’s boutique based out of Monroe that for the moment is predominately online. The boutique offers clothing for infants and toddlers with a nod to classic Southern style for newborns through toddlers, lovies, swaddle blankets, and infant accessories.

Tomorrow, during National Unicorn Day in downtown Monroe, shoppers will be able to get a look at Cottontails inventory in a Grand Opening Pop Up store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eulalia Building lobby on Broad Street across the road from The Story Shop. It may be a good time to drop in as they promise to have a handful of Unicorn Day treats to share.

This is their first opportunity for shoppers to see their children’s line in “real life” instead of “virtual life.” To see the line and to find out when and where the next Pop Up will be, like the Cottontails Children Boutique Facebook page.