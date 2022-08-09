COUNTRY Financial® supports Trinity Prep with a $1,500 Operation Helping Heroes Donation

Trinity Prep teachers and Tammy Farmer, COUNTRY Financial representative. Contributed photo

Monroe, GA (August 8, 2022) – COUNTRY Financial Representative Tammy Farmer is pleased to support Trinity Prep with a $1,500 donation as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds were used to purchase school supplies.

“I am so pleased to thank the Trinity Prep teachers and staff and appreciate their service to our community,” said Farmer.

COUNTRY Financial, an insurance and financial services company, has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.

