Couple and their dogs pass through Monroe in walk from California to South Carolina

Matt Grooms and Grace Nesseth are seeing the country and its people in a way few have. When you travel cross country on foot, you meet people from all walks of life.

“A lot of people think there are a lot of bad people in the world, but I beg to differ. I think there’s mainly good people in the world, and that’s what we’ve seen,” Matt said. Matt and Grace, along with their dogs Foxi and Nemo, are midway through their journey from California to South Carolina.

The couple spent the night in Monroe April 8 and set off again the next morning in an attempt to complete the journey to “Inspire those around us to travel, explore, & find love in the little things Walking Across America October 2, 2020 Huntington Beach, CA – Myrtle Beach, SC Raising Awareness for 501(c)3 nonprofit Time In A Bottle.”

