Couple charged with making homemade child pornography back in court next month

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 4, 2023) Z. Jaco by Zulock and his spouse W. Dale Zulock will be back in a Walton County Courtroom in front of Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster next month.

The couple was arrested last summer and charged with 17 counts each of various counts of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children including charges of aggravated sodomy, incest and pandering for persons under 18.

Both men were due to appear in front of Foster for a motion hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, but the case was continued until next month.

“Their case was continued at the defense request,” Alcovy Judicial Circuit Court District Attorney Randy McGinley said. “It is back on for Judge Foster’s next court date, which is 2/1/23.”

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office at the time the arrests came after it was learned from an individual in the county that he was receiving child pornographic material that was being produced by at least one other Walton County individual and that a child living in the home was included in the homemade sexual abuse material. At that time an Emergency Response Team from WCSO along with members of Walton County’s Division of Family and Children’s Services immediately assembled to rescue the two children from the home in Oxford and a search warrant was subsequently executed. Evidence on the scene allegedly implicated both the men, who were adoptive fathers of the sibling pair living in the home with them, of them engaging in sexually abusive acts and documenting the abuse.

The children were placed in protective custody and both men were arrested and have been incarcerated in Walton County Detention since.