Courage and selfless service by army soldiers saves a life

(Buford, Ga., May 24, 2021) – Two Army Soldiers from the US Army Recruiting Atlanta Battalion, Buford Recruiting Station were recognized by Gwinnett Police Chief Brett West for their heroic acts.

On April 5, 2021 Gwinnett Police Department responded to a “person shot” call at 3730 Buford Dr. Upon arrival Gwinnett Police officers made contact with Staff Sergeant Richard Borges and Sergeant Austin Childers. Staff Sergeant Borges and Sergeant Childers used combat life-saving techniques, learned in their military training, and treated a shooting victim who obtained gunshot wounds during a road rage incident.

The Soldiers went above and beyond with the assistance of Gwinnett Police officers as they applied chest seals and tourniquets on the victim’s arm and leg to stop the bleeding. Upon the arrival of the paramedics they were able to identify exactly where the wounds were and the extent of the injury. The actions taken were a great example of teamwork and dedication to the Gwinnett County community and citizens.The courage and selfless service reflected during this incident ultimately helped save the life of the victim.