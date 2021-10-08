COVID-19: 164; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Georgia is reporting 164 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County one more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,686 – That is 32 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,328 cumulative (393 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 291 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 303.7)

Testing 9.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (9.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –129,955 – That is 701 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,382 cumulative (517 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,284 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (132.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 9.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.5 % (9.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,238,404 – that is 4,161 more cases were reported plus 2,149 Antigen positive cases for a total of 6,310 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 82,365 – That’s 273 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,011 cumulative. That is 35 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 23,236 – That is 164 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,811,075 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,410,325 Antigen tests have been performed and 641,015 antibody tests. That is 48,365 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,241,942 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 321,685 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 165,599 (25.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 3,877 8.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.