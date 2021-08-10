COVID-19: As positive cases rise, some hospitals are again reporting a shortage of beds

There are reports in Georgia Coordinating Center of hospitals in Georgia being overwhelmed with cases again. There is, however, no indication on how many of the cases are COVID-19. The three main hospitals in Gwinnett County, Northside – Duluth Hospital, Northside – Gwinnett and Eastside Medical Center reported a status of either overcrowded or severe on Aug. 8/9, 2021. On July 14, Walton County’s Piedmont Walton Hospital reported a normal status. At the moment we are awaiting an update from the hospital on whether that has changed since then.

The Georgia Department of Public Health, however, is reporting that Region D, which includes Gwinnett County, is currently at 85.7 % capacity for inpatient beds in use, 84.5 % capacity for ICU beds in use, 92 % capacity in the emergency department and adult ventilators in use at 37.9 % capacity. In Region D, which includes Walton County, the GDPH has inpatient beds at 81.7% capacity, ICU beds in use at 91.4 % capacity, emergency department beds in use at 61.5 % capacity and adult ventilators in use at 42.6 % Capacity.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 69, 2021. Georgia is reporting 30 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting no more deaths and Walton County is reporting one more death over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,464 – That is 110 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,965 cumulative (518 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 243 – that’s 1 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 253.6)

Testing 18.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (18.2% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 108,237 – That is 672 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,145 cumulative (329 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,141 – That’s 0 more death reported over the weekend (117.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 11.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (11.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 963,802 – that is 10,006 more cases were reported plus 3,439 Antigen positive cases for a total of 13,445 over the weekend.

ICU admissions – 11,517 488 – That is 29 more admissions reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations – 68,056 – That’s 208 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 18,856 – That is 30 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 9,699,058 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,500,829 Antigen tests have been performed and 568,507 antibody tests. That is 70,426 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 936,939 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 235,673 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 125,295 (22.9%) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 10,849 15.4 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.