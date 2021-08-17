COVID-19: Cases continue to spike but deaths remain low in Georgia, Gwinnett and Walton County

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Georgia is reporting 37 more deaths over the weekend and Gwinnett is reporting no more deaths and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,889 – That is 157 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,408 cumulative (796 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 243 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 253.6)

Testing 2.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5 % (22.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 110,336 – That is 980 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,361 cumulative (429 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,149 – That’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (118.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 996,653 – that is 14,130 more cases were reported plus 5,765 Antigen positive cases for a total of 19,895 over the weekend.

ICU admissions – 11,663 – That is 27 more admissions reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations – 69,147 – That’s 295 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 19,020 – That is 37 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 9,903,161 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,585,351 Antigen tests have been performed and 577,459 antibody tests. That is 91,272 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 971,957 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 247,317 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 129,273 (22.4%) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 15,441, 16.9 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.