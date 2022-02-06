COVID-19: Cases in Georgia, Gwinnett, Walton decline but deaths still lag behind

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Georgia is reporting 10 more deaths, Gwinnett County eight more and Walton County one more death reported in the last 24 hour period.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,395 – That is 54 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,330 cumulative (1,214 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 348 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 363.2)

Testing 22.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.5 % (22.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 200,532 – That is 559 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 20,649 cumulative (1,606 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,578 – That’s 8 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (162.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 19.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (19.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,867,677 – that is 7,101 more cases reported plus 2,189 Antigen positive cases for a total of 9,290 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 104,026 – That’s 204 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,040 cumulative, that is 21 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 27,962 – That is 100 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 16,089,160 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,300,557 antigen tests have been performed and 718,177 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,044,365 (12.7 %) PCR Molecular, 542,174 (10.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 217,841 (30.3 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 53,303 PCR Molecular tests were reported with 8,971 (16.8 %) positive.