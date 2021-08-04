COVID-19: Cases in Georgia, Gwinnett, Walton soar in past 24 hours

The Georgia Covid-19 death rate in past 24 hours remains low at 21 for Georgia, one for Gwinnett and none for Walton, but positive rates have soared. Georgia is reporting 6,480 positive cases in the past 24 hours, Gwinnett is reporting 489 and Walton County is reporting 168 more cases. Positive rates for Gwinnett and Walton have rise from less than 2 % for the prior two weeks a month ago to now 9.4 % for Gwinnett and 14.3 % for Walton for the prior two weeks.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Georgia is reporting 21 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting one more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the past 24 hours..

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,164 – That is 168 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,662 cumulative (349 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 14.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.3 % (14.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 106,737 258 – That is 489 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,991 cumulative (257 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,138 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (117.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 9.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.6 % (9.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 942,887 – that is 6,480 more cases were reported plus 3,001 Antigen positive cases for a total of 9,481 over the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,425 – That is 24 more admissions reported over the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 67,309 – That’s 167 more hospitalizations reported over the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 18,750 – That is 21 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,559,807 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,443,862 Antigen tests have been performed and 562,021 antibody tests. That is 41,380 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 915,590 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 228,182 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 121,834 (21.7%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 6,835, 16.5 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.