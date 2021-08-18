COVID-19: Cases in Georgia top 1 million reported since the start of the pandemic

On Aug. 17, 2021, Georgia topped more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 recorded since the start of the pandemic with cases reported over the past 17 months. Georgia has reported 1,000,872 cases with 110,675 of them reported in Gwinnett County and 11,956 of them reported in Walton County. However, deaths continue to remain low with 24 reported in Georgia on Aug. 17, none of them in either Gwinnett or Walton counties.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Georgia is reporting 24 more deaths and Gwinnett and Walton County are reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 11,956 – That is 67 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,478 cumulative (821 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 243 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 253.6)

Testing 21.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5 % (21.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 110,675 – That is 339 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,396 cumulative (413 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,149 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (118.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,000,872 – that is 4,257 more cases were reported plus 3,569 Antigen positive cases for a total of 7,826 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,683 – That is 20 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. . Hospitalizations – 69,367 – That’s 220 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 19,044 – That is 24 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,924,543 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,602,129 Antigen tests have been performed and 576,847 antibody tests. That is 21,382 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 976,111 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 249,757 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 129,408 (22.4%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 4,154, 19.4 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.