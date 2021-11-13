COVID-19 cases rise in Walton County School District; drop to zero in Social Circle City Schools

After dropping down to just two positive reports of COVID-19 district-wide at Walton County School District last week, this week the district is reporting 16 cases, seven of them at Carver Middle School.

Walton County School District released the report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 5 – 11 with the 16 individuals testing positive being .10 % of the school population. This is up from the two cases last week that represented 0.1 % of the total school district population of 16,212.

Social Circle City Schools reported no positive reports for this week.

Below is the report for the week Nov. 4 – 11, 2021. All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.