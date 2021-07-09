COVID-19: Cases significantly down and no Covid deaths reported in Walton County in past two weeks

Just 1 reported in Gwinnett since June 24

Cases and deaths reported as a result of COVID-19 are significantly down in Georgia with no deaths reported in Walton County since June 24 and just one reported in Gwinnett County since that date.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Georgia is reporting five more deaths in the past 24 hours. Gwinnett is reporting 0 more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,765 – That is 4 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,235 cumulative (34 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 1.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (1.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,603 – That is 86 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,668 cumulative (48 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,130 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.8 % (1.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 906,136 – that is 662 more cases were reported in the past 24 hours plus 326 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 988 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,106b – That is 20 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 65,385 – That’s 98 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,544 – That is 5 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,194,381 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,282,672 Antigen tests have been performed and 547,207 antibody tests. That is 11,227 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 879,701 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 210,553 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 113,485 (20.7%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 364, 3.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.