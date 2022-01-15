COVID-19 cases significantly up in Walton County schools in second week of classes

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose significantly in the Walton County School District in the second week of on-campus classes following the Christmas break. Positive cases for the school rose from 39 individuals the first week to 216, which represents 1.3 % of the school population of 16,212.

Social Circle City Schools, which went virtual for the first week and only returned to campus this week, reported 13 positive cases representing .58 % of the school population. Loganville Christian Academy had returned to school last week as well, but opted to have the upper school go digital this week due to the number of positive cases. Monroe Country Day School and George Walton Academy only returned to campus this week. GWA had begun the semester virtually last week.

Below is the report for the week of Jan. 7 – 13, 2022. All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.