COVID-19: Cumulative death total in Georgia is 23,958 with 20 being 17 years and under

Georgia 91; Gwinnett 4; Walton 3 more COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend

(Data is as given daily by the Georgia Department of Public Health)

The cumulative total of people in Georgia who have reportedly died as a result of COVID-19 since reporting of it began in March of 2021 is currently 23,958. Of that total, 20 are 17 years of age and under, 199 are between 18-29, 481 are between 30-39, 1,149 are between 40-49, and 2,741 are between 59-59. The number of people who did not survive goes up to 5,016 for people between the ages of 60-69, to 6,545 between the ages of 70-79 and 7,807 for those 80 and older.

The graph below gives that information as well as breaks down the reported deaths by age and race.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2021. Georgia is reporting 91 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County three more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,835 – That is 37 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,483 cumulative (213 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 303 – that’s 3 more deaths reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 316.2)

Testing 7.3% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (7.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –131,835 – That is 213 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,575 cumulative (303 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,325 – That’s 4 more deaths reported over the weekend. (136.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 7.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.4 % (7.0% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,253,140 – that is 1,516 more cases were reported plus 991 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,507 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 84,274 – That’s 431 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 13,274 cumulative. That is 93 more ICU admissions reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 23,958 – That is 91 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 12,121,730 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,536,293 Antigen tests have been performed and 652,218 antibody tests. That is 58,769 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,268,706 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 326,094 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 172,511 (26.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 4,718 8.0%, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.