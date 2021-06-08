COVID-19: Georgia 1; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Editor’s Note: The statistics are usually lower on a Sunday and Monday due to lower reporting over the weekend.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021. Georgia is reporting one more death in the past 24 hours, Gwinnett County is reporting no more and Walton County is reporting no more deaths for the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,696 – That is 4 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,163 cumulative (43 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 239 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)

Testing 1.6% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8 % (1.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,794 that is 14 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,585 cumulative (58 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,115 – That’s 8 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (114.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.2 % (2.0% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 897,864 – that is 211 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 88 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 299 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,668 – that is 2 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,055 – That’s 2 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,190– That is 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,854,085 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,160,682 Antigen tests have been performed and 533,440 antibody tests. That is 6,187 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 871,471 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 206,758 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 105,441 (19.8%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 137, 2.0%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.