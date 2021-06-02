COVID-19: Georgia 1; Gwinnett 0; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Editor’s Note: These numbers are possibly lower due to lower reporting over the long Memorial Day weekend. It is likely there will be an increase on Wednesday as information is updated.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Georgia is reporting one more death in the past 24 hours and Walton and Gwinnett County are reporting none for the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,685 – That is 1 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,152 cumulative (49 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 239 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)

Testing 1.9% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (1.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,593 that is 27 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,564 cumulative (67 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,105 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours (113.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.3 % (2.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 896,255 – that is 187 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 94 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 281 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,547 – that is 4 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 63,789 – That’s 19 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,069– That is 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,787,650 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,131,364 Antigen tests have been performed and 530,848 antibody tests. That is 6,330 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 48 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 870,066 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 206,009 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 103,985 (19.6%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 177 PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.