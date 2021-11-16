COVID-19: Georgia 10; Gwinnett 0 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported over the weekend.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 2021. Georgia is reporting 10 more deaths, Gwinnett County no more and Walton County no more death reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,122 – That is 27 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,754 cumulative (146 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 315 – that’s 0 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 328.8)

Testing 5.2% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5% (5.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –134,603 – That is 261 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,860 cumulative (120 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,396 – That’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend. (143.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.1 % (3.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,274,491 – that is 1,737 more cases were reported plus 663 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,400 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 88,040 – That’s 225 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 13,756 cumulative, that is 35 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 25,362 – That is 10 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 12,745,018 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,838,081 antigen tests have been performed and 671,108 antibody tests. That is 58,280 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,294,613 (10.2 %) PCR Molecular, 334,266 (8.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 184,101 (27.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 2,330 – 4.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.