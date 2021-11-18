COVID-19: Georgia 103; Gwinnett 12 and Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Georgia is reporting 103 more deaths, Gwinnett County 12 more and Walton County two more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,146 – That is 13 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,808 cumulative (129 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 317 – that’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 330.8)

Testing 5.0% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5% (5.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –134,920 – That is 115 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,892 cumulative (131 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,408 – That’s 12 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (145 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.1 % (3.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,276,020 – that is 807 more cases were reported plus 489 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,296 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 88,351 – That’s 147 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,799 cumulative, that is 17 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,469 – That is 103 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,797,266 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,863,973 antigen tests have been performed and 671,767 antibody tests. That is 26762 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,296,373 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 335,044 (8.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 184,457 (27.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 847 – 3.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.