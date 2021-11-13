COVID-19: Georgia 104; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 0 more deaths in the past 48 hours

Editor’s Note: These statistics are for two days due to Nov. 11 being a national holiday.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Georgia is reporting 104 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County no more death reported in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,095 – That is 14 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,754 cumulative (142 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 315 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 48 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 328.8)

Testing 4.5% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5% (4.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –134,342 – That is 208 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,833 cumulative (115 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,396 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours. (143.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.1 % (3.7% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,272,793 – that is 1,568 more cases were reported plus 837 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,405 more cases reported in the past 48 hours.

Hospitalizations – 87,815 – That’s 216 more hospitalizations reported in the past 48 hours. ICU Admissions 13,721 cumulative, that is 33 more reported in the past 48 hours. Total deaths – 25,352 – That is 104 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

A total of 12,686,738 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,810,917 antigen tests have been performed and 669,429 antibody tests. That is 54,494 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 48 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,292,283 (10.2 %) PCR Molecular, 333,742 (8.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 182,920 (27.3 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 48 hours, 1,749 – 3.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.