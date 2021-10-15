COVID-19: Georgia 106; Gwinnett 4; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 2021. Georgia is reporting 106 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,785 – That is 6 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,431 cumulative (249 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 296 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 308.9)

Testing 8.3% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.0 % (8.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –131,451 – That is 229 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,536 cumulative (406 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,313 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (135.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 8.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.5 % (8.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,249,205 – that is 1,604 more cases were reported plus 617 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,221 more cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 83,655 – That’s 208 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,155 cumulative. That is 37 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 23,680 – That is 106 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,014 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,492,962 Antigen tests have been performed and 648,580 antibody tests. That is 39,295 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,261,942 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 324,856 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 170,096 (26.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 7,201 18.3%, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.