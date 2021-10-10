COVID-19: Georgia 106; Gwinnett 5; Walton County 2 more deaths reported in past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Georgia is reporting 106 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,720 – That is 34 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,363 cumulative (399 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 293 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 305.8)

Testing 9.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.0 % (9.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –130,220 – That is 265 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,409 cumulative (508 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,289 – That’s 5 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (132.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 8.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.5 % (8.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,240,641 – that is 2,254 more cases were reported plus 1,151 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,405 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 82,566 – That’s 201 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,035 cumulative. That is 24 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 23,342 – That is 106 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,852,625 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,429,496 Antigen tests have been performed and 642,526 antibody tests. That is 41,550 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,245,063 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 322,579 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 166,462 (25.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 3,121 7.5 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.