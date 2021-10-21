COVID-19: Georgia 110; Gwinnett 3; Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Georgia is reporting 110 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,865 – That is 18 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,514 cumulative (220 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 306 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 319.4)

Testing 7.4% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (7.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –132,131 – That is 141 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,606 cumulative (298 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,336 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (137.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 6.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.4 % (6.6% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,255,291 – that is 1,046 more cases were reported plus 715 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,761 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 84,665 – That’s 204 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,276 cumulative, that is 36 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 24,160 – That is 110 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,164,945 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,565,431 Antigen tests have been performed and 653,037 antibody tests. That is 21,746 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,270,955 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 327,157 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 172,896 (26.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,008 – 4.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.