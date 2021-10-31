COVID-19: Georgia 114; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Georgia is reporting 114 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours .

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,963 – That is 12 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,617 cumulative (170 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 310 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 323.5)

Testing 6.1% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7% (6.1% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –133,093 – That is 96 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,705 cumulative (152 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,365 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (140.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.3 % (4.8% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,263,757 – that is 912 more cases were reported plus 413 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,325 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 86,115 – That’s 155 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,477 cumulative, that is 16 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 24,786 – That is 114 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,383,445 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,672,138 Antigen tests have been performed and 660,759 antibody tests. That is 29,767 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,281,680 (10.3 %) PCR Molecular, 329,973 (9.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 177,909 (26.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 943 – 3.2 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive