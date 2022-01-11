COVID-19: Georgia 118; Gwinnett 7; Walton County 0 deaths reported over the past 5 days

Editor’s Note: These statistics report the numbers since Jan. 5, 2022. Figures were not available for the past five due to data capturing issues at the Georgia Department of Public Health. Please take this into account when looking at the statistics.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., Jan. 10, 2022 Georgia is reporting 118 more deaths, Gwinnett County seven more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past five days.

Walton County

Total Cases – 18,557 – That is 782 more cases reported in the past five days.

Cases per 100,000 – 19,368 cumulative (2,615 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 330 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past five days. (deaths per 100,000 is 344.4)

Testing 41.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.4 % (41.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –170,514 – That is 8,871 more cases reported in the past five days.

Cases per 100,000 – 17,558 cumulative (2,651 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,488 – That’s 7 more death reported in the past five days. (153.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 39.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (39.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,572,899 – that is 79,739 more cases were reported plus 21,598 Antigen positive cases for a total of 101,437 more cases reported in the past five days.

Hospitalizations – 97,538 – That’s 1,297 more hospitalizations reported in the past five days. ICU Admissions 14,527 433 cumulative, that is 94 more reported in the past five days. Total deaths – 26,589 – That is 118 more deaths reported in the past five days.

A total of 14,735,448 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,673,726 antigen tests have been performed and 703,772 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,676,527 (11.4 %) PCR Molecular, 437,230 (9.4%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 207,538 (29.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the last five days, 98,669 (36.6 %) PCR Molecular tests have been reported as positive.