COVID-19: Georgia 121; Gwinnett 7; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Georgia is reporting 121 more deaths, Gwinnett County seven more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,888 – That is 12 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,538 cumulative (173 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 308 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 321.5)

Testing 7.7% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8% (7.7% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –132,383 – That is 144 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,632 cumulative (227 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,347 – That’s 7 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (138.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 6.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.4 % (6.1% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,257,310 – that is 1,069 more cases were reported plus 569 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,638 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 85,039 – That’s 184 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,337 cumulative, that is 32 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 24,357 – That is 121 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,216,157 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,588,294 Antigen tests have been performed and 655,375 antibody tests. That is 27,928 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,273,534 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 327,989 (9.1 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 174,383 (26.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,551 – 5.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.