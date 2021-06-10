COVID-19: Georgia 13; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Georgia is reporting 13 more deaths in the past 24 hours, Gwinnett County is reporting one more and Walton County is reporting no more deaths for the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,702 – That is 3 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,170 cumulative (38 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 239 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)

Testing 1.5% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8 % (1.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,865 that is 34 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,592 cumulative (53 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,117 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (115 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.2 % (1.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 898,381 – that is 312 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 171 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 483 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,732 – that is 32 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,181 – That’s 59 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,226– That is 13 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,880,042 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,172,401 Antigen tests have been performed and 533,576 antibody tests. That is 15,744 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 872,021 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 207,042 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 105,685 (19.8%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 213, 1.4%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.