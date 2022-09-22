COVID-19: Georgia 131; Gwinnett 8 and Walton County 2 more deaths in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Georgia is reporting 131 more deaths, Gwinnett County 8 more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 24,785 – 81 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -25,868 cumulative (217 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 404 – that’s 2 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 421.7)

Testing 10.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (10.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 240,854– That is 530 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 24,856 cumulative (139 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,863 – That’s 8 more death reported in the past week. (191.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 10.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (10.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,234,184 – that is 5,389 more cases reported plus 2,674 Antigen positive cases for a total of 8,063 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 126,074 – That’s 499 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,877 cumulative, that is 43 more reported in the past week. Total deaths – 33,351 That is 131 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 20,077,685 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,555,234 or 12.7 % coming up positive.