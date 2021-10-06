COVID-19: Georgia 136; Gwinnett 1; Walton County 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Georgia is reporting 136 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County four more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,650 – That is 17 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,290 cumulative (456 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 287 – that’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 299.5)

Testing 11.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (11.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –129,227 – That is 330 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,307 cumulative (509 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,272 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (131 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 9.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.5 % (9.76% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,234,381 – that is 2,066 more cases were reported plus 941 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,007 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 81,885 – That’s 259 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 12,944 cumulative. That is 30 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 22,920 – That is 136 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 11,717,894 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,374,415 Antigen tests have been performed and 639,131 antibody tests. That is 24,917 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,235,544 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 320,084 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 164,597 (25.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,159 8.7%, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.