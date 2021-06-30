COVID-19: Georgia 14; Gwinnett 0; and Walton County is reporting 0 more deaths in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Georgia is reporting 14 more deaths in the past 48 hours. Gwinnett and Walton County are reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,741 – That is no more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,210 cumulative (18 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 0.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5 % (0.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,289 – That is 23 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,636 cumulative (43 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,129 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.9 % (1.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 902,017 – that is 371 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 229 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 600 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,001 – that is 15 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,999 – That’s 81 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,481 – That is 14 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,101,667 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,244,609 Antigen tests have been performed and 543,802 antibody tests. That is 6,708 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 876,508 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 209,225 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 111,524 (20.5%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 159, 2.4%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.