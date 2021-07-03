COVID-19: Georgia 14; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021. Georgia is reporting 14 more deaths in the past 48 hours. Gwinnett is reporting 1 more death and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,744 – That is 1 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,213 cumulative (17 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 1.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4 % (1.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,390 – That is 23 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,646 cumulative (43 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,130 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours (116.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.9 % (1.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 904,073 – that is 374 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 135 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 509 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 11,052 – that is 18 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 65,146 – That’s 60 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,517 – That is 14 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,141,825 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,260,919 Antigen tests have been performed and 545,329 antibody tests. That is 14,384 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 878,141 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 209,657 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 112,432 (20.6%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,190, 8.3%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.