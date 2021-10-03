COVID-19: Georgia 143; Gwinnett 2 and Walton County 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2021. Georgia is reporting 143 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County three more deaths reported in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,570 – That is 22 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,207 cumulative (564 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 279 – that’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 291.2)

Testing 12.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (12.6% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –127,800 532 – That is 268 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,160 cumulative (561 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,266 – That’s2 more death reported in the past 24 hours (130.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 10.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.5 % (10.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,225,670– that is 2,518 more cases were reported plus 1,005 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,523 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 81,112 – That’s 224 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 12,885 cumulative. That is 25 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 22,626 – That is 143 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,608,552 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,333,111 Antigen tests have been performed and 635,380 antibody tests. That is 33,906 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,225,160 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 318,343 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 162,372 (25.6 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 2,814 8.3%, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.